Firstsource Sol Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore, down 9.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 191.92 crore in September 2018 down 9.61% from Rs. 212.33 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.29 crore in September 2018 down 8.13% from Rs. 43.85 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.95 crore in September 2018 down 11.42% from Rs. 58.65 crore in September 2017.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.64 in September 2017.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 60.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -5.49% returns over the last 6 months and 44.60% over the last 12 months.