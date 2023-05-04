English
    Firstsource Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.42 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 338.42 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 378.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.36 crore in March 2023 down 26.27% from Rs. 80.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.28 crore in March 2023 down 11.66% from Rs. 118.04 crore in March 2022.

    Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

    Firstsource Sol shares closed at 117.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations341.45329.88357.66
    Other Operating Income-3.03-2.5721.29
    Total Income From Operations338.42327.31378.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost173.02173.23199.40
    Depreciation21.0722.0721.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.4465.9469.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.9066.0788.37
    Other Income12.319.077.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax83.2175.1596.34
    Interest2.833.514.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.3871.6491.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.3871.6491.95
    Tax21.0214.7811.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities59.3656.8680.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period59.3656.8680.51
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.841.18
    Diluted EPS0.850.811.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.841.18
    Diluted EPS0.850.811.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

