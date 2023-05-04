Firstsource Sol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 338.42 crore, down 10.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 338.42 crore in March 2023 down 10.7% from Rs. 378.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.36 crore in March 2023 down 26.27% from Rs. 80.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.28 crore in March 2023 down 11.66% from Rs. 118.04 crore in March 2022.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2022.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 117.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.13% returns over the last 6 months and -5.22% over the last 12 months.