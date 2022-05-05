 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Firstsource Sol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 378.95 crore, down 6.6% Y-o-Y

May 05, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 378.95 crore in March 2022 down 6.6% from Rs. 405.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.51 crore in March 2022 down 29.88% from Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.04 crore in March 2022 down 27.38% from Rs. 162.55 crore in March 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.69 in March 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 117.65 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -41.34% returns over the last 6 months and -5.12% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 357.66 403.30 394.92
Other Operating Income 21.29 -- 10.81
Total Income From Operations 378.95 403.30 405.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 199.40 202.46 190.94
Depreciation 21.70 22.84 20.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.49 66.43 60.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.37 111.57 133.47
Other Income 7.97 7.25 8.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 96.34 118.82 142.03
Interest 4.39 4.91 4.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 91.95 113.91 137.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 91.95 113.91 137.85
Tax 11.44 18.57 23.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 80.51 95.35 114.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 80.51 95.35 114.81
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.40 1.69
Diluted EPS 1.14 1.35 1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.18 1.40 1.69
Diluted EPS 1.14 1.35 1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
first published: May 5, 2022 05:35 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.