Firstsource Sol Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 405.73 crore, up 56.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 405.73 crore in March 2021 up 56.11% from Rs. 259.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.81 crore in March 2021 up 125.11% from Rs. 51.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.55 crore in March 2021 up 93.65% from Rs. 83.94 crore in March 2020.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2020.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 126.35 on May 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.96% returns over the last 6 months and 301.75% over the last 12 months.