English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Firstsource Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, down 6.34% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:00 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore in June 2023 down 6.34% from Rs. 358.95 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.88 crore in June 2023 down 6.53% from Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.77 crore in June 2023 down 10.15% from Rs. 108.81 crore in June 2022.
    Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.02 in June 2022.Firstsource Sol shares closed at 144.80 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and 36.80% over the last 12 months.
    Firstsource Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.66341.45358.95
    Other Operating Income2.52-3.03--
    Total Income From Operations336.18338.42358.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost169.20173.02187.84
    Depreciation19.9521.0723.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.3873.4469.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.6570.9078.59
    Other Income8.1612.316.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.8283.2185.41
    Interest3.042.834.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.7880.3881.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax74.7880.3881.04
    Tax9.9121.0211.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.8859.3669.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.8859.3669.41
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.871.02
    Diluted EPS0.930.850.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.950.871.02
    Diluted EPS0.930.850.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!