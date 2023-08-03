Firstsource Sol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 336.18 crore, down 6.34% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 333.66 341.45 358.95 Other Operating Income 2.52 -3.03 -- Total Income From Operations 336.18 338.42 358.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 169.20 173.02 187.84 Depreciation 19.95 21.07 23.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 77.38 73.44 69.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.65 70.90 78.59 Other Income 8.16 12.31 6.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.82 83.21 85.41 Interest 3.04 2.83 4.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 74.78 80.38 81.04 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 74.78 80.38 81.04 Tax 9.91 21.02 11.63 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.88 59.36 69.41 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.88 59.36 69.41 Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.95 0.87 1.02 Diluted EPS 0.93 0.85 0.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.95 0.87 1.02 Diluted EPS 0.93 0.85 0.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited