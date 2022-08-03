Firstsource Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.95 crore, down 10.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.66% from Rs. 401.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022 down 31.6% from Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.81 crore in June 2022 down 26.36% from Rs. 147.76 crore in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.08% returns over the last 6 months and -49.04% over the last 12 months.