 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Firstsource Sol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.95 crore, down 10.66% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.95 crore in June 2022 down 10.66% from Rs. 401.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.41 crore in June 2022 down 31.6% from Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.81 crore in June 2022 down 26.36% from Rs. 147.76 crore in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.85 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.08% returns over the last 6 months and -49.04% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.95 357.66 401.76
Other Operating Income -- 21.29 --
Total Income From Operations 358.95 378.95 401.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 187.84 199.40 198.36
Depreciation 23.40 21.70 21.87
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 69.12 69.49 62.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.59 88.37 118.55
Other Income 6.82 7.97 7.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.41 96.34 125.89
Interest 4.38 4.39 5.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.04 91.95 120.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.04 91.95 120.39
Tax 11.63 11.44 18.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 69.41 80.51 101.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 69.41 80.51 101.47
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.18 1.49
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.14 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.02 1.18 1.49
Diluted EPS 0.99 1.14 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.