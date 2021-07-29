Firstsource Sol Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore, up 60.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 401.76 crore in June 2021 up 60.09% from Rs. 250.96 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 101.47 crore in June 2021 up 66.98% from Rs. 60.77 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 147.76 crore in June 2021 up 64.64% from Rs. 89.75 crore in June 2020.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2020.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 204.30 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 134.83% returns over the last 6 months and 336.07% over the last 12 months.