Firstsource Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 403.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.37% from Rs. 95.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.22 crore in December 2022 down 31.37% from Rs. 141.66 crore in December 2021.

Firstsource Solutions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 329.88 332.88 403.30
Other Operating Income -2.57 18.15 --
Total Income From Operations 327.31 351.02 403.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 173.23 178.05 202.46
Depreciation 22.07 22.30 22.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.94 73.98 66.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.07 76.69 111.57
Other Income 9.07 5.54 7.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.15 82.23 118.82
Interest 3.51 4.23 4.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 71.64 78.00 113.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 71.64 78.00 113.91
Tax 14.78 15.28 18.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.86 62.71 95.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.86 62.71 95.35
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.92 1.40
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.89 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.84 0.90 1.40
Diluted EPS 0.81 0.89 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited