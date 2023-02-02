Firstsource Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 403.30 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.37% from Rs. 95.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.22 crore in December 2022 down 31.37% from Rs. 141.66 crore in December 2021.