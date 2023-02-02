English
    Firstsource Sol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore, down 18.84% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.31 crore in December 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 403.30 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.86 crore in December 2022 down 40.37% from Rs. 95.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.22 crore in December 2022 down 31.37% from Rs. 141.66 crore in December 2021.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations329.88332.88403.30
    Other Operating Income-2.5718.15--
    Total Income From Operations327.31351.02403.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost173.23178.05202.46
    Depreciation22.0722.3022.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.9473.9866.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.0776.69111.57
    Other Income9.075.547.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.1582.23118.82
    Interest3.514.234.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax71.6478.00113.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax71.6478.00113.91
    Tax14.7815.2818.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.8662.7195.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.8662.7195.35
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.921.40
    Diluted EPS0.810.891.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.840.901.40
    Diluted EPS0.810.891.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited