Firstsource Sol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 368.46 crore, up 46.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.46 crore in December 2020 up 46.31% from Rs. 251.84 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 107.17 crore in December 2020 up 104.37% from Rs. 52.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.28 crore in December 2020 up 76.86% from Rs. 84.97 crore in December 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 102.20 on February 08, 2021 (NSE)