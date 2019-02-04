Firstsource Sol Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 191.08 crore, down 9.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 191.08 crore in December 2018 down 9.43% from Rs. 210.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.60 crore in December 2018 down 10.73% from Rs. 51.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.66 crore in December 2018 down 15.15% from Rs. 65.60 crore in December 2017.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2017.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 50.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and 23.63% over the last 12 months.