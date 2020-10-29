Firstsource Sol Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,187.70 crore, up 20.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,187.70 crore in September 2020 up 20.59% from Rs. 984.91 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.29 crore in September 2020 up 56.24% from Rs. 67.39 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.72 crore in September 2020 up 34.65% from Rs. 140.90 crore in September 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 73.75 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 114.39% returns over the last 6 months and 46.04% over the last 12 months.