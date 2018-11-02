Firstsource Sol Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 954.74 crore, Up 9.37% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 944.20 905.98 846.38 Other Operating Income 10.54 13.13 26.59 Total Income From Operations 954.74 919.11 872.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 645.35 621.01 594.15 Depreciation 18.40 17.99 16.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 176.56 169.99 169.15 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.43 110.13 93.44 Other Income 0.51 1.66 0.42 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.94 111.79 93.86 Interest 6.50 6.24 10.20 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 108.44 105.55 83.67 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 108.44 105.55 83.67 Tax 15.65 16.93 14.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 92.79 88.61 68.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 92.79 88.61 68.76 Minority Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.00 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 92.80 88.61 68.75 Equity Share Capital 690.36 688.50 682.24 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 1.29 1.01 Diluted EPS 1.33 1.28 1.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.35 1.28 1.01 Diluted EPS 1.33 1.29 1.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited