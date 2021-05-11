Firstsource Sol Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.84 crore, up 35.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.84 crore in March 2021 up 35.39% from Rs. 1,080.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.68 crore in March 2021 down 49.03% from Rs. 91.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 232.30 crore in March 2021 up 41.03% from Rs. 164.72 crore in March 2020.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.69 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 126.55 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 73.95% returns over the last 6 months and 303.03% over the last 12 months.