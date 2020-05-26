Firstsource Sol Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.45 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.45 crore in March 2020 up 11.71% from Rs. 967.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.58 crore in March 2020 down 6.79% from Rs. 98.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.72 crore in March 2020 up 18.14% from Rs. 139.43 crore in March 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 29.75 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -41.44% over the last 12 months.