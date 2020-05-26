App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firstsource Sol Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,080.45 crore, up 11.71% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,080.45 crore in March 2020 up 11.71% from Rs. 967.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.58 crore in March 2020 down 6.79% from Rs. 98.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.72 crore in March 2020 up 18.14% from Rs. 139.43 crore in March 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 29.75 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -41.44% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,080.451,044.58964.22
Other Operating Income--8.892.97
Total Income From Operations1,080.451,053.48967.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost734.98705.27634.43
Depreciation47.3748.4318.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses181.34181.57194.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.75118.20119.45
Other Income0.591.241.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.35119.44120.46
Interest14.2515.869.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.10103.58111.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.10103.58111.24
Tax11.5214.0413.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities91.5889.5498.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period91.5889.5498.25
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates91.5889.5498.24
Equity Share Capital693.83693.57691.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.321.291.42
Diluted EPS1.311.291.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.321.291.42
Diluted EPS1.311.291.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on May 26, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results

