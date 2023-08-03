English
    Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.21 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,529.21 crore in June 2023 up 3.86% from Rs. 1,472.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.99 crore in June 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 85.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.91 crore in June 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 187.33 crore in June 2022.

    Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

    Firstsource Sol shares closed at 144.80 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and 36.80% over the last 12 months.

    Firstsource Solutions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,526.691,556.631,472.36
    Other Operating Income2.520.19--
    Total Income From Operations1,529.211,556.821,472.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost923.74969.02959.73
    Depreciation61.2564.2463.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses365.29343.69331.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.93179.88117.07
    Other Income1.7312.666.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.66192.54123.42
    Interest25.3720.6718.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.29171.87104.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.29171.87104.75
    Tax29.3130.5719.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities125.99141.3085.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period125.99141.3085.09
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates125.99141.3085.09
    Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.071.25
    Diluted EPS1.802.021.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.852.071.25
    Diluted EPS1.802.021.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

