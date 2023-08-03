Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,529.21 crore, up 3.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,529.21 crore in June 2023 up 3.86% from Rs. 1,472.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.99 crore in June 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 85.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.91 crore in June 2023 up 29.14% from Rs. 187.33 crore in June 2022.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.25 in June 2022.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 144.80 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.87% returns over the last 6 months and 36.80% over the last 12 months.