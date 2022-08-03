 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,472.36 crore, down 0.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,472.36 crore in June 2022 down 0.84% from Rs. 1,484.80 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.09 crore in June 2022 down 36.74% from Rs. 134.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 187.33 crore in June 2022 down 21.4% from Rs. 238.32 crore in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.98 in June 2021.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 105.85 on August 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.08% returns over the last 6 months and -49.02% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,472.36 1,523.88 1,484.80
Other Operating Income -- 20.05 --
Total Income From Operations 1,472.36 1,543.93 1,484.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 959.73 984.48 1,021.88
Depreciation 63.91 69.68 58.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 331.65 314.63 224.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.07 175.15 179.96
Other Income 6.35 -0.39 -0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.42 174.76 179.94
Interest 18.67 18.76 14.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 104.75 156.00 165.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.75 156.00 165.39
Tax 19.67 23.61 31.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.09 132.39 133.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.09 132.39 133.68
Minority Interest 0.00 0.01 0.83
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.09 132.39 134.51
Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 1.95 1.98
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.88 1.91
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.25 1.95 1.98
Diluted EPS 1.21 1.88 1.91
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.