Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.19 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.19 crore in June 2020 up 8.41% from Rs. 979.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.68 crore in June 2020 down 2.75% from Rs. 91.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.69 crore in June 2020 up 1.5% from Rs. 164.23 crore in June 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 56.15 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.37% returns over the last 6 months and 19.34% over the last 12 months.