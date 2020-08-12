172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|firstsource-sol-consolidated-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-1062-19-crore-up-8-41-y-o-y-5690251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,062.19 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,062.19 crore in June 2020 up 8.41% from Rs. 979.78 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.68 crore in June 2020 down 2.75% from Rs. 91.18 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.69 crore in June 2020 up 1.5% from Rs. 164.23 crore in June 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2020 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 56.15 on August 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 33.37% returns over the last 6 months and 19.34% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,053.721,080.45966.88
Other Operating Income8.47--12.90
Total Income From Operations1,062.191,080.45979.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost712.82734.98661.13
Depreciation49.8547.3743.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses182.56181.34152.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.96116.75121.74
Other Income-0.130.59-1.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax116.84117.35120.30
Interest13.3614.2513.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax103.48103.10106.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax103.48103.10106.90
Tax14.8011.5215.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.6891.5891.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.6891.5891.18
Minority Interest--0.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.6891.5891.18
Equity Share Capital694.01693.83693.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.291.321.32
Diluted EPS1.271.311.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.291.321.32
Diluted EPS1.271.311.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 02:33 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results

