Firstsource Sol Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 979.78 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 979.78 crore in June 2019 up 6.6% from Rs. 919.11 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.18 crore in June 2019 up 2.9% from Rs. 88.61 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.23 crore in June 2019 up 26.54% from Rs. 129.78 crore in June 2018.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2018.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 49.40 on August 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.66% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.