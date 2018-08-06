App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 06:01 PM IST

Firstsource Sol consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 919.11 crore

Firstsource Solutions has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 919.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 88.61 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

 
 
Firstsource Solutions has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 919.11 crore and a net profit of Rs 88.61 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 877.75 crore and net profit was Rs 65.40 crore.
Firstsource Sol shares closed at 73.00 on August 03, 2018 (NSE) and has given 81.37% returns over the last 6 months and 115.34% over the last 12 months.
Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 905.98 871.32 850.67
Other Operating Income 13.13 25.98 27.08
Total Income From Operations 919.11 897.29 877.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 621.01 602.71 594.15
Depreciation 17.99 17.23 15.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 169.99 162.10 182.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.13 115.25 85.33
Other Income 1.66 -2.55 4.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.79 112.70 90.28
Interest 6.24 8.90 10.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.55 103.81 79.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 105.55 103.81 79.35
Tax 16.93 10.94 13.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.61 92.87 65.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.61 92.87 65.40
Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.61 92.87 65.40
Equity Share Capital 688.50 686.52 681.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.29 1.36 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.28 1.35 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.28 1.36 0.96
Diluted EPS 1.29 1.35 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:53 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results

