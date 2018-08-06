Firstsource Sol consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 919.11 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 905.98 871.32 850.67 Other Operating Income 13.13 25.98 27.08 Total Income From Operations 919.11 897.29 877.75 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 621.01 602.71 594.15 Depreciation 17.99 17.23 15.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 169.99 162.10 182.98 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.13 115.25 85.33 Other Income 1.66 -2.55 4.95 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.79 112.70 90.28 Interest 6.24 8.90 10.93 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.55 103.81 79.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 105.55 103.81 79.35 Tax 16.93 10.94 13.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 88.61 92.87 65.40 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 88.61 92.87 65.40 Minority Interest 0.00 -- 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 -- 0.00 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.61 92.87 65.40 Equity Share Capital 688.50 686.52 681.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.29 1.36 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.28 1.35 0.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.28 1.36 0.96 Diluted EPS 1.29 1.35 0.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited