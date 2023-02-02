 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,504.91 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,504.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 1,463.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.92 crore in December 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 135.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2021.
Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021. Firstsource Sol shares closed at 108.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.63% over the last 12 months.
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,503.311,473.541,463.81
Other Operating Income1.5914.69--
Total Income From Operations1,504.911,488.231,463.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost986.05952.68967.64
Depreciation68.7466.2861.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses309.17343.83258.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.95125.44176.25
Other Income62.4749.370.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax203.41174.81176.47
Interest19.7519.8915.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax183.67154.92161.35
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax183.67154.92161.35
Tax25.7525.5225.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities157.92129.40135.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period157.92129.40135.45
Minority Interest0.000.000.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates157.92129.40135.46
Equity Share Capital696.99696.99696.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.321.901.99
Diluted EPS2.251.841.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.321.861.99
Diluted EPS2.251.841.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
