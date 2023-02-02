Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,504.91 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:Net Sales at Rs 1,504.91 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 1,463.81 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 157.92 crore in December 2022 up 16.58% from Rs. 135.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 272.15 crore in December 2022 up 14.29% from Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2021.
Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in December 2021.
|Firstsource Sol shares closed at 108.20 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -32.63% over the last 12 months.
|Firstsource Solutions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,503.31
|1,473.54
|1,463.81
|Other Operating Income
|1.59
|14.69
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,504.91
|1,488.23
|1,463.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|986.05
|952.68
|967.64
|Depreciation
|68.74
|66.28
|61.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|309.17
|343.83
|258.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|140.95
|125.44
|176.25
|Other Income
|62.47
|49.37
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|203.41
|174.81
|176.47
|Interest
|19.75
|19.89
|15.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|183.67
|154.92
|161.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|183.67
|154.92
|161.35
|Tax
|25.75
|25.52
|25.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|157.92
|129.40
|135.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|157.92
|129.40
|135.45
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|157.92
|129.40
|135.46
|Equity Share Capital
|696.99
|696.99
|696.99
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|1.90
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|1.84
|1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.32
|1.86
|1.99
|Diluted EPS
|2.25
|1.84
|1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
