Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,504.91 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,503.31 1,473.54 1,463.81 Other Operating Income 1.59 14.69 -- Total Income From Operations 1,504.91 1,488.23 1,463.81 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 986.05 952.68 967.64 Depreciation 68.74 66.28 61.66 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 309.17 343.83 258.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.95 125.44 176.25 Other Income 62.47 49.37 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.41 174.81 176.47 Interest 19.75 19.89 15.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.67 154.92 161.35 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 183.67 154.92 161.35 Tax 25.75 25.52 25.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 157.92 129.40 135.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 157.92 129.40 135.45 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 157.92 129.40 135.46 Equity Share Capital 696.99 696.99 696.99 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 1.90 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.25 1.84 1.92 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.32 1.86 1.99 Diluted EPS 2.25 1.84 1.92 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited