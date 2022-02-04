Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,463.81 crore, up 7.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,463.81 crore in December 2021 up 7.22% from Rs. 1,365.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 135.46 crore in December 2021 up 11.91% from Rs. 121.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.13 crore in December 2021 up 12.54% from Rs. 211.59 crore in December 2020.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2020.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 163.05 on February 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.48% returns over the last 6 months and 74.67% over the last 12 months.