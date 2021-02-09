Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,365.25 crore, up 29.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,365.25 crore in December 2020 up 29.59% from Rs. 1,053.48 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 121.05 crore in December 2020 up 35.19% from Rs. 89.54 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 211.59 crore in December 2020 up 26.04% from Rs. 167.87 crore in December 2019.

Firstsource Sol EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.29 in December 2019.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 102.20 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 91.74% returns over the last 6 months and 144.21% over the last 12 months.