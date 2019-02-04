App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Firstsource Sol Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 985.24 crore, up 11.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Firstsource Solutions are:

Net Sales at Rs 985.24 crore in December 2018 up 11.05% from Rs. 887.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 98.13 crore in December 2018 down 1.43% from Rs. 99.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 136.81 crore in December 2018 up 15.22% from Rs. 118.74 crore in December 2017.

Firstsource Sol EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.46 in December 2017.

Firstsource Sol shares closed at 50.75 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.42% returns over the last 6 months and 23.63% over the last 12 months.

Firstsource Solutions
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 972.31 944.20 863.14
Other Operating Income 12.93 10.54 24.10
Total Income From Operations 985.24 954.74 887.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 656.47 645.35 604.46
Depreciation 19.08 18.40 17.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 192.67 176.56 166.64
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.03 114.43 98.96
Other Income 0.71 0.51 2.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.73 114.94 101.57
Interest 7.04 6.50 10.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 110.69 108.44 91.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 110.69 108.44 91.18
Tax 12.57 15.65 -8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 98.13 92.79 99.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 98.13 92.79 99.56
Minority Interest 0.00 0.01 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 98.13 92.80 99.56
Equity Share Capital 690.85 690.36 685.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.35 1.46
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.33 1.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 1.35 1.46
Diluted EPS 1.41 1.33 1.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:45 pm

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Firstsource Sol #Firstsource Solutions #Results

