Firstobject Tec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2021 down 74.43% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 up 44.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

Firstobject Tec shares closed at 5.50 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 168.29% over the last 12 months.