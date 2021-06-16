Firstobject Tec Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 5.77% Y-o-Y
June 16, 2021 / 12:11 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstobject Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2021 up 5.77% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2021 down 74.43% from Rs. 0.78 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021 up 44.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.
Firstobject Tec shares closed at 5.50 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -5.98% returns over the last 6 months and 168.29% over the last 12 months.
|Firstobject Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.06
|0.03
|0.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.16
|0.11
|0.18
|Depreciation
|-0.42
|1.68
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.19
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.07
|-1.95
|-0.85
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|-1.91
|-0.73
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|-1.91
|-0.77
|Exceptional Items
|-1.65
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.58
|-1.91
|-0.77
|Tax
|-0.22
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.36
|-1.91
|-0.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.36
|-1.91
|-0.78
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.84
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.84
|-0.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|-1.84
|-0.75
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|-1.84
|-0.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited