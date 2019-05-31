Firstobject Tec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 40.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstobject Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2019 down 40.7% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2019 down 745.86% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 up 48.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.
Firstobject Tec shares closed at 9.80 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Firstobject Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.15
|1.12
|1.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.15
|1.12
|1.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.15
|0.15
|Depreciation
|1.79
|0.53
|0.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.60
|1.04
|1.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.34
|-0.60
|-0.45
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.27
|-0.52
|-0.08
|Interest
|0.05
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.32
|-0.52
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.32
|-0.52
|-0.14
|Tax
|0.01
|--
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|-0.52
|-0.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|-0.52
|-0.16
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-0.50
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-0.50
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-0.50
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-0.50
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited