Firstobject Tec Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 40.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2019 down 40.7% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2019 down 745.86% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 up 48.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2018.

Firstobject Tec shares closed at 9.80 on May 14, 2019 (BSE)