Firstobject Tec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Firstobject Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 96.15% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2020 down 50.56% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 191.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019.
Firstobject Tec shares closed at 4.94 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)
|Firstobject Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|0.05
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|0.05
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.18
|0.10
|Depreciation
|1.66
|0.15
|1.47
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.57
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-0.85
|-1.31
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.12
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-0.73
|-1.24
|Interest
|--
|0.04
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.87
|-0.77
|-1.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.87
|-0.77
|-1.24
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.87
|-0.78
|-1.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.87
|-0.78
|-1.24
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-0.75
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-0.75
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.80
|-0.75
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.80
|-0.75
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:44 am