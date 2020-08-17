Firstobject Tec Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 96.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in June 2020 down 96.15% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2020 down 50.56% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2020 down 191.3% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019.

Firstobject Tec shares closed at 4.94 on August 13, 2020 (BSE)