Firstobject Tec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 87.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 87.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.91 crore in December 2020 down 30.04% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 666.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

Firstobject Tec shares closed at 5.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 100.80% over the last 12 months.