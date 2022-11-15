 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIRST FINTEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 5591.3% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 5591.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021. FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.26 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.
FIRST FINTEC
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.310.320.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.310.320.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.080.08
Depreciation0.690.680.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.180.400.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-1.02
Other Income----0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-0.97
Interest----0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-0.98
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.64-0.84-0.98
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.64-0.84-0.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.64-0.84-0.98
Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
Diluted EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
Diluted EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

