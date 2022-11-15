FIRST FINTEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 5591.3% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.31 0.32 0.02 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.31 0.32 0.02 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.08 0.08 0.08 Depreciation 0.69 0.68 0.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.18 0.40 0.13 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.84 -1.02 Other Income -- -- 0.05 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -0.84 -0.97 Interest -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -0.84 -0.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.64 -0.84 -0.98 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 -0.84 -0.98 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -0.84 -0.98 Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.61 -0.81 -0.94 Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.81 -0.94 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.61 -0.81 -0.94 Diluted EPS -0.61 -0.81 -0.94 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited