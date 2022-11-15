English
    FIRST FINTEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 5591.3% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 5591.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

    FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.26 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.

    FIRST FINTEC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.310.320.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.310.320.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.080.08
    Depreciation0.690.680.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.180.400.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-1.02
    Other Income----0.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-0.97
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.64-0.84-0.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.64-0.84-0.98
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.64-0.84-0.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.64-0.84-0.98
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
    Diluted EPS-0.61-0.81-0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am