FIRST FINTEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 5591.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 5591.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.