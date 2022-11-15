FIRST FINTEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore, up 5591.3% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.31 crore in September 2022 up 5591.3% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 138.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.
|FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.26 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.69% returns over the last 6 months and -14.80% over the last 12 months.
|FIRST FINTEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.31
|0.32
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.31
|0.32
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.69
|0.68
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.18
|0.40
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-1.02
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-0.97
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-0.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-0.98
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-0.98
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-0.84
|-0.98
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.81
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.81
|-0.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-0.81
|-0.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-0.81
|-0.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited