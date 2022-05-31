FIRST FINTEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 669.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 669.09% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.96 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)