FIRST FINTEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 669.09% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 12:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 669.09% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2022 up 57.28% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 87.5% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 4.96 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)
|FIRST FINTEC
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.42
|0.17
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.42
|0.17
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.84
|-0.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.14
|0.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.89
|0.07
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.83
|0.10
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.83
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|0.01
|--
|-1.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.87
|-0.83
|-1.58
|Tax
|-0.29
|--
|-0.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|-0.83
|-1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|-0.83
|-1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.80
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.80
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.56
|-0.80
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.56
|-0.80
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited