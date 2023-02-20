 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIRST FINTEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 1424.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FIRST FINTEC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 1424.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 117.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 5300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

FIRST FINTEC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.59 1.31 0.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.59 1.31 0.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.08
Depreciation 0.68 0.69 0.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.96 1.18 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.64 -0.89
Other Income -- -- 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.64 -0.83
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.64 -0.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.64 -0.83
Tax -0.28 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.14 -0.64 -0.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.14 -0.64 -0.83
Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -0.61 -0.80
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.61 -0.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.14 -0.61 -0.80
Diluted EPS 0.14 -0.61 -0.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited