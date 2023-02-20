FIRST FINTEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 1424.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 1424.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 117.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 5300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.