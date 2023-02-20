FIRST FINTEC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore, up 1424.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.59 crore in December 2022 up 1424.71% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 117.06% from Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 5300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

FIRST FINTEC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.80 in December 2021.

FIRST FINTEC shares closed at 6.38 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.19% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.