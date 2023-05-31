First Custodian Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 69.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 69.42% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 125.28% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

First Custodian shares closed at 29.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.38% returns over the last 6 months and -44.54% over the last 12 months.