    First Custodian Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 69.42% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for First Custodian Fund (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 69.42% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 125.28% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 down 87.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

    First Custodian shares closed at 29.45 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.38% returns over the last 6 months and -44.54% over the last 12 months.

    First Custodian Fund (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.160.290.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.160.290.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.04
    Depreciation0.020.020.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.060.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.150.37
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.030.150.37
    Interest0.090.010.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.060.140.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.060.140.32
    Tax--0.010.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.130.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.130.24
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.861.60
    Diluted EPS-0.400.861.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.861.60
    Diluted EPS-0.400.861.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

