First Custodian Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 73.65% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100.4% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 94.87% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

First Custodian shares closed at 34.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.62% over the last 12 months.