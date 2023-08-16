English
    First Custodian Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 73.65% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for First Custodian Fund (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 73.65% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 100.4% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 94.87% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    First Custodian shares closed at 34.25 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.62% over the last 12 months.

    First Custodian Fund (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.130.160.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.130.160.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.040.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.070.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.030.37
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.000.030.37
    Interest0.000.090.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.060.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.060.36
    Tax----0.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.060.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.060.30
    Equity Share Capital1.501.501.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.402.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.402.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.402.00
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.402.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #First Custodian #First Custodian Fund (India) #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

