First Custodian Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 778.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in December 2021 up 778.54% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 730.6% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

First Custodian EPS has increased to Rs. 1.28 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2020.

First Custodian shares closed at 57.55 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)