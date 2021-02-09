First Custodian Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 76.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 down 76.08% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 68.26% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2019.

First Custodian EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2019.

First Custodian shares closed at 24.05 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)