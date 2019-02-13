First Custodian Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 25.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in December 2018 up 25.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 122% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2018 up 22.22% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

First Custodian EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2017.

First Custodian shares closed at 36.50 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)