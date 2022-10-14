Finolex Industries Q2 PAT may dip 73.4% YoY to Rs. 62.1 cr: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Finolex Industries to report net profit at Rs. 62.1 crore down 73.4% year-on-year (down 37.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 10.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 964.4 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1,834 percent Y-o-Y (down 108 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 91.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Yes_ALL