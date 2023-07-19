Finolex Industries net profit rises 16% YoY in Q1FY24

Revenue from operations for the quarter fell by 0.9 percent YoY at Rs 1179.2 crores as compared to Rs 1189.8 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, the revenue grew by 3.34 percent against Rs 1141.06 crore reported in Q4FY23.

Finolex Industries Limited on July 19th reported a net profit of Rs 115.3 crore, up 16.2 percent YoY (year-on-year) from Rs 99 crore reported in Q1FY23. Sequentially however, the net profit was down by 31 percent from Rs 166 crore reported in Q4FY23.

EBITDA (earnings-before-interest-taxes-depreciation and ammortisation) margins stood at 12.9 percent in the quarter under review, up by 230 basis points from 10.6 percent in Q1FY23.

Finolex Industries Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of PVC (poly-vinyl-chloride) resins, PVC pipes and accessories in India. Its products are used in the domain of agriculture, construction and industrial operations. As per the current market capitalisation, it is the third-largest PVC player in the country and accounts for almost 17 percent of market share by capacity.

