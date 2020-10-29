Finolex Ind Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 585.78 crore, up 1.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.78 crore in September 2020 up 1.58% from Rs. 576.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 119.72 crore in September 2020 up 16.61% from Rs. 102.67 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 177.23 crore in September 2020 up 78.26% from Rs. 99.42 crore in September 2019.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 9.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.27 in September 2019.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 546.20 on October 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.36% returns over the last 6 months and -10.43% over the last 12 months.