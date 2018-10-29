Finolex Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 542.64 crore, up 14.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 542.64 crore in September 2018 up 14.17% from Rs. 475.28 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.42 crore in September 2018 up 170.19% from Rs. 28.28 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.18 crore in September 2018 up 126.71% from Rs. 60.51 crore in September 2017.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.16 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2017.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 525.05 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -20.39% returns over the last 6 months and -26.97% over the last 12 months.