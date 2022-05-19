 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,594.57 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,594.57 crore in March 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 1,249.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.80 crore in March 2022 up 66.08% from Rs. 297.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.42 crore in March 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 423.59 crore in March 2021.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 147.75 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.78% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.

Finolex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,594.57 1,005.25 1,249.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,594.57 1,005.25 1,249.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 913.51 886.97 794.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.27 3.34 3.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 190.48 -331.13 -156.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.26 44.87 59.33
Depreciation 21.55 21.18 19.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 163.39 159.31 138.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 243.11 220.71 390.35
Other Income 24.76 19.37 13.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 267.87 240.08 403.89
Interest 8.06 0.85 1.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 259.81 239.23 402.05
Exceptional Items 376.06 -- --
P/L Before Tax 635.87 239.23 402.05
Tax 142.07 61.46 104.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 493.80 177.77 297.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 493.80 177.77 297.33
Equity Share Capital 124.10 124.10 124.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.96 2.86 4.79
Diluted EPS 7.96 2.86 4.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.96 2.86 4.79
Diluted EPS 7.96 2.86 4.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 10:44 am
