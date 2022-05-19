Finolex Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,594.57 crore, up 27.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,594.57 crore in March 2022 up 27.63% from Rs. 1,249.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 493.80 crore in March 2022 up 66.08% from Rs. 297.33 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 289.42 crore in March 2022 down 31.67% from Rs. 423.59 crore in March 2021.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 7.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in March 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 147.75 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -32.78% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.