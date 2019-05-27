Finolex Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 964.24 crore, up 19.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 964.24 crore in March 2019 up 19.17% from Rs. 809.13 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 91.39 crore in March 2019 down 24.44% from Rs. 120.95 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.74 crore in March 2019 down 16.74% from Rs. 190.66 crore in March 2018.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.36 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.75 in March 2018.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 457.70 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.06% over the last 12 months.