Finolex Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 943.81 crore, up 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 943.81 crore in June 2019 up 14.01% from Rs. 827.85 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.49 crore in June 2019 down 29.83% from Rs. 103.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.25 crore in June 2019 down 37.75% from Rs. 207.62 crore in June 2018.

Finolex Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 8.32 in June 2018.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 528.30 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.36% returns over the last 6 months and -11.46% over the last 12 months.