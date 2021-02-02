Finolex Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,066.88 crore, up 52.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,066.88 crore in December 2020 up 52.54% from Rs. 699.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 255.86 crore in December 2020 up 174.17% from Rs. 93.32 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 364.82 crore in December 2020 up 151.32% from Rs. 145.16 crore in December 2019.

Finolex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 20.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 7.52 in December 2019.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 592.80 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.30% returns over the last 6 months and 6.23% over the last 12 months.