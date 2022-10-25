 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore in September 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 1,082.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.38 crore in September 2022 down 140.89% from Rs. 233.25 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.84 crore in September 2022 down 131.43% from Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2021.

Finolex Ind shares closed at 135.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.99% over the last 12 months.

Finolex Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 941.13 1,189.81 1,082.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 941.13 1,189.81 1,082.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 649.33 857.05 429.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.65 4.42 4.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 198.83 -61.61 168.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.29 51.06 42.25
Depreciation 21.56 21.34 20.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 188.70 212.98 136.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -164.23 104.57 280.85
Other Income 38.83 25.07 28.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -125.40 129.64 309.79
Interest 4.31 11.33 0.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -129.71 118.31 309.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -129.71 118.31 309.38
Tax -34.98 17.70 74.78
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -94.73 100.61 234.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -94.73 100.61 234.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.65 -1.39 -1.35
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -95.38 99.22 233.25
Equity Share Capital 123.67 124.10 124.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.54 1.60 3.76
Diluted EPS -1.54 1.60 3.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.53 1.60 3.76
Diluted EPS -1.54 1.60 3.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:55 am
