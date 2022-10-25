Finolex Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 941.13 crore in September 2022 down 13.1% from Rs. 1,082.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 95.38 crore in September 2022 down 140.89% from Rs. 233.25 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 103.84 crore in September 2022 down 131.43% from Rs. 330.40 crore in September 2021.
Finolex Ind shares closed at 135.60 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.99% over the last 12 months.
|Finolex Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|941.13
|1,189.81
|1,082.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|941.13
|1,189.81
|1,082.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|649.33
|857.05
|429.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.65
|4.42
|4.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|198.83
|-61.61
|168.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.29
|51.06
|42.25
|Depreciation
|21.56
|21.34
|20.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|188.70
|212.98
|136.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-164.23
|104.57
|280.85
|Other Income
|38.83
|25.07
|28.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-125.40
|129.64
|309.79
|Interest
|4.31
|11.33
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-129.71
|118.31
|309.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-129.71
|118.31
|309.38
|Tax
|-34.98
|17.70
|74.78
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-94.73
|100.61
|234.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-94.73
|100.61
|234.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.65
|-1.39
|-1.35
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-95.38
|99.22
|233.25
|Equity Share Capital
|123.67
|124.10
|124.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.54
|1.60
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|1.60
|3.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|1.60
|3.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.54
|1.60
|3.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
